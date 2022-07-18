QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Achieves $30.84 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $30.84 million and approximately $81.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 64% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $94.27 or 0.00437338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

