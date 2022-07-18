QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a P/E ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 1.04. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 304,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

