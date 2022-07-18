Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 10.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 2,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 11.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.



Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

