Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,285 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPHY. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 113,505 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPHY traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,035 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

