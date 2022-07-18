Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,573 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.