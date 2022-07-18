Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 277,723 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 153,627 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

