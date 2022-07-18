Raise Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

