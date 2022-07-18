Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Down 6.0 %

REEMF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.47. 144,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,047. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.