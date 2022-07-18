Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $91.34. 68,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

