Receive Access Ecosystem Market Cap Hits $6.53 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $6,606.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00467457 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.81 or 0.02361211 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00405883 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
