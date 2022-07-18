Receive Access Ecosystem Market Cap Hits $6.53 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $6,606.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00467457 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.81 or 0.02361211 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00405883 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

