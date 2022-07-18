Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 135 ($1.61) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 7/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 7/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 145 ($1.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 168 ($2.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/28/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 6/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.78).
- 6/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.72) price target on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 146 ($1.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
LON VOD traded up GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 130.16 ($1.55). 24,538,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,483,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.19. The company has a market cap of £36.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,169.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68).
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.