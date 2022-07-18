Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 135 ($1.61) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 145 ($1.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 168 ($2.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/28/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.78).

6/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 146 ($1.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

LON VOD traded up GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 130.16 ($1.55). 24,538,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,483,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.19. The company has a market cap of £36.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,169.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68).

Get Vodafone Group Public Limited alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.