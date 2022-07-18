Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.82 or 1.00037540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043637 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

