Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Down 2.6%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.77. 8,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,606,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $946.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,607,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.