Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 86,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.