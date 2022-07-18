Render Token Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $133.08 million and $8.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

