Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.70. 915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 335,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock worth $334,096. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

