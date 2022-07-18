Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 18th (AAVVF, AETUF, ANFGF, ARKAY, ASH, BC8, BIREF, BKBEF, BURBY, CBK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 18th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,320 ($15.70) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87).

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €105.00 ($105.00) to €91.00 ($91.00). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $140.00.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €40.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,848 ($21.98) to GBX 1,736 ($20.65).

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 133 to CHF 131. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$100.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €36.00 ($36.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 610 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.43).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 43.00 to 40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 120 to SEK 113. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $143.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$86.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($55.00) to €46.00 ($46.00). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €330.00 ($330.00) to €335.00 ($335.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from 19.29 to 15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50.

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$19.50.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,550 ($54.12) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,420 ($64.46) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04).

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.72) to GBX 123 ($1.46).

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$17.50.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.03) to GBX 1,370 ($16.29).

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$64.00.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 300 ($3.57).

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.00) to €30.00 ($30.00). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.50.

