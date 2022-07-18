Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 18th (AAVVF, AETUF, ANFGF, ARKAY, ASH, BC8, BIREF, BKBEF, BURBY, CBK)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 18th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,320 ($15.70) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87).

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €105.00 ($105.00) to €91.00 ($91.00). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $140.00.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €40.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,848 ($21.98) to GBX 1,736 ($20.65).

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 133 to CHF 131. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$100.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €36.00 ($36.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 610 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.43).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 43.00 to 40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 120 to SEK 113. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $143.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$86.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($55.00) to €46.00 ($46.00). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €330.00 ($330.00) to €335.00 ($335.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from 19.29 to 15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50.

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$19.50.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,550 ($54.12) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,420 ($64.46) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04).

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.72) to GBX 123 ($1.46).

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$17.50.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.03) to GBX 1,370 ($16.29).

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$64.00.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 300 ($3.57).

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.00) to €30.00 ($30.00). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.