Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $210.00.

6/30/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $214.00 to $174.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $263.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2022 – AvalonBay Communities was given a new $231.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/25/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $262.00 to $238.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.01. 5,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,385. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

