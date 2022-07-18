Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 153,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 490,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,976. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RVP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,404. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.74 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Stories

