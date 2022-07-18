REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Up 82.0% in June

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE REX traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The company has a market capitalization of $535.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

Shares of REX American Resources are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 1st.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REX. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

