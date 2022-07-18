Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 26,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,834 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $10.01.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $547.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.47.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.