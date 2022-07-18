Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 26,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,834 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $547.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

