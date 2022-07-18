Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,300

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,420 ($64.46) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RIO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 249,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 122,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 299,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.