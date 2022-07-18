Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,300

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,420 ($64.46) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.
Shares of RIO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 249,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
