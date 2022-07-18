Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 11,451 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,979. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

