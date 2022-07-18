Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $356.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

