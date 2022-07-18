Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Makes New $500,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.5 %

DocuSign stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,303. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

