Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 8,419 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $65,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.