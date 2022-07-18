Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.71. 15,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $301.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

