Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,034 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.32. 47,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,516. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

