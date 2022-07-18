Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 185 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.26. 43,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.41.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

