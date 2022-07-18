Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 3,588 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after acquiring an additional 979,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,514,000 after buying an additional 847,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 805,907 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,993,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,626,000 after purchasing an additional 696,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

