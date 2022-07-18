Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) to Hold

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

GFP stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$172.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenFirst Forest Products will post 0.3109539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

