Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.00) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.40) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of DWS traded up €0.44 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €25.48 ($25.48). The company had a trading volume of 68,308 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.62 ($23.62) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($41.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

