Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

