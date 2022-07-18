Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Hits $610,133.08

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $610,133.08 and approximately $663.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,577.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.01 or 0.06798860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00261966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00101710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00652846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00533159 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,383,841 coins and its circulating supply is 39,266,528 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

