SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $2,530.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,776,480 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,338 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
