Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 53,191 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $60.63. 8,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

