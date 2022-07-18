Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 116,722 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.28. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,448. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

