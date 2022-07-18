Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,408 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $41,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 428,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,263,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,791. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day moving average is $254.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

