Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.03. 10,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,703. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11.

