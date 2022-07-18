Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,618 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

