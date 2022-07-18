Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.94.
SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $195.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.30 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
