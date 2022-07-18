Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.94.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $195.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.30 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

