Saito Price Reaches $0.0098 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Saito coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Saito has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $744,276.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 853.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Saito Coin Trading
