Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Cut to €32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €43.00 ($43.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SZGPY. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.00) to €28.60 ($28.60) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Salzgitter Announces Dividend

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

