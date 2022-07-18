Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.3 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $40.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $53.50.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

