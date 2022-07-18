Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.3 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $40.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $53.50.
About Sampo Oyj
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.