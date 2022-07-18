Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,435,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

