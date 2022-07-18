Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $6.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCFLF shares. Citigroup lowered Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.00) to €7.50 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.40) to €5.50 ($5.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Schaeffler ( OTCMKTS:SCFLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

