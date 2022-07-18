Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €94.00 ($94.00) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €4.42 ($4.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €117.56 ($117.56). The company had a trading volume of 941,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($76.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is €121.51 and its 200-day moving average is €139.02.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

