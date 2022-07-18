Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

