ScPrime Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $10,627.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004356 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,390,317 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.