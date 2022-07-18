Secret One Day Volume Reaches $12.95 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $200.99 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00217697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004594 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.96 or 0.00532591 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

